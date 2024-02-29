AEW has announced several competitors for the All-Star scramble matchup at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho, Wardlow, FTW Champion HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and two mystery opponents will clash in the scramble. The rules of the match have yet to be revealed.

As noted earlier today, this match will be replacing the ‘Meat Madness’ triple-threat.

8-Man All-Star Scramble announced for Revolution!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

-All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Brian Cage vs. HOOK vs. Wardlow vs. TBD vs. TBD