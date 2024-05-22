TNA Press Pass is coming back.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to announce the return of the TNA Press Pass podcast, featuring special guests PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Press Pass Returns on Thursday, May 23, at 3pm ET with Special Guests PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Hear All The Latest News About TNA Wrestling days before tickets go on-sale for the annual summer spectacular, Slammiversary, which airs live around the world on pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20. Slammiversary originates from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal natives PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey are the special guests on the Press Pass Podcast on Thursday, May 23, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Press Pass will air live on TNA’s Facebook page and will be hosted by Tom Hannifan.

The stars of TNA Wrestling return to Montreal for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on July 20th at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year.

Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line. Then, on Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks roll into Montreal to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm ET every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Montreal shows go on-sale Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. EST at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO Pierre-Carl Ouellet and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Also wrestling in Montreal: reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Ash By Elegance, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Steph De Lander, and many more.

Matches for the Montreal shows at the legendary Verdun Auditorium – home of Lutte Grand Prix in the 1970s, where local fans witnessed the exploits of Mad Dog Vachon, Andre The Giant and Edouard Carpentier – will be announced in the coming weeks.

PCO

Proud resident of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu Quebec, Canada, Pierre-Carl Ouellet first reached worldwide success as a three-time World Tag Team Champion with Jacques Rougeau as The Quebecers before morphing into The Amazing French Canadians in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Now known as Perfect Creation One, PCO is a fearless monster who was the World Heavyweight Champion a few years ago. Slammiversary will be PCO’s first match in Montreal since 2019.

“SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

One of the most electrifying wrestlers ever, “Speedball” Mike Bailey brings nonstop action to the ring, with kicks that can stop any opponent. “Speedball” is a former X Division Champion who has shined for the past few years in the annual end-of-the-year awards. He is a two-time winner of the X Division Star of the Year (2022, 2023) and part of the Match of the Year in 2022 and 2023.