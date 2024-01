TNA issues a statement.

The promotion, formerly known as IMPACT, will be re-airing the January 25th episode on AXS later this evening due to some fans not being able to watch the entire thing.

We know some of our fans did not get to see the entire TNA IMPACT show last night, so we are replaying the show tonight at 7pm ET on AXS TV.

Last night’s show featured Kazuchika Okada teaming with the Motor City Machine Guns, as well as the in-ring debut of Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).