Alex Hammerstone has found his new home.

The former MLW heavyweight champion is now an official member of the TNA roster. The promotion revealed on last night’s episode on AXS TV that they have signed Hammerstone, and that he will be in action against Josh Alexander at the upcoming TNA Sacrifice event.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA SACRIFICE:

-Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

-Mustafa Ali, John Skyler & Jason Hotch vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight