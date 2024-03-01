An update on Miro.

The top AEW star and former TNT Champion has been out of action for some time with many wondering what his status with the company was. Tony Khan revealed during yesterday’s AEW Revolution media call that Miro was originally going to take part in the ‘Meat Madness’ matchup at Sunday’s event, but that he was “unavailable.” Miro has since taken to Twitter claiming that he’s been injured since September and only got medical attention in January, adding that it’s weird that Tony Khan didn’t know that.

I’ve been injured since September and i got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn’t aware of it.

This is all rather strange considering that Miro’s last match was on the December 30th AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, although it is entirely possible that Miro worked that matchup while hurt. However, the Redeemer didn’t want to take away too much attention from this Sunday’s AEW Revolution and put out a separate tweet telling everyone to watch Sting wrestle his final match.

I love @Sting ! Watch his last match. Buy the PPV #AEWRevolution

We will keep you updated on this story.

