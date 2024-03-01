A huge update on this year’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

It was previously reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE was looking to hold the 2024 SummerSlam event in Cleveland, Ohio. Today, WrestleVotes has confirmed SRS’s report, adding that WWE is close to finalizing a deal that will bring WWE to the Cleveland Browns Stadium for SummerSlam. The rumored date this will be happening is on Saturday August 3rd, but an official announcement from WWE is supposedly coming in April.

The 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam took place from Ford Field in Detroit, Michican, and featured Roman Reigns battling Jey Uso in the main event.