WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 40, and now there are talks of a huge superstar potentially doing something on the show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been talks of using John Cena at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. The report says that it is all based upon his acting schedule and whether the former 16-time world champion has any commitments. If he does, he still may appear, but would not be able to do anything that would be deemed a risk. His involvement would most likely be doing something short, fun, and memorable.

Cena competed in the opening matchup of last year’s WrestleMania 30 PLE, where Austin Theory defeated him to retain the WWE United States Championship. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updates on his status for this year’s show.