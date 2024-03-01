There are already some big talks in WWE for Tama Tonga.

The former Bullet Club member is rumored to be WWE bound after a lengthy run in NJPW. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE is considering adding Tonga to the popular Bloodline faction that is currently led by Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The report states that Tonga is considered “family” by not only Reigns, but also The Rock, so the idea of him joining the group “in some form down the line” is being talked about.

The current Bloodline consists of Reigns, The Rock, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso used to be a part of the group but has since separated following the Bloodline Civil War that culminated at last year’s Money In The Bank.