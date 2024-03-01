A huge name from the past will be in attendance for Sting’s final matchup at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The legendary Magnum TA confirmed that he will watch The Icon wrestle one final time during his recent interview on “Straight Talk With The Boss.” Magnum reveals that his longtime friend and current AEW employee Tony Schiavone called him about attending Revolution.

Check out an exclusive clip from our next podcast: Some straight talk from "The Boss" himself, @TheRealMagnumTA will be attending @Sting's last match in the great wrestling city of Greensboro. Magnum is excited to be @AEW #AEWRevolution. Thanks for the call, @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/CrOtsc5iRt — Gagne & Magnum Podcast (@GagneMagnum) March 1, 2024

Magnum TA was a former multi-time NWA Untied States Champion and a staple performer in Jim Crockett Promotions until a car crash in the 80s forced him into early retirement.

Fellow legend Lex Luger also hinted that he might show up for Sting’s final matchup. Stay tuned.