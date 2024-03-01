Matt Hardy gives another injury update on his brother, Jeff Hardy.

The master of the Swanton suffered a broken nose at the hands of Sammy Guevara a few weeks ago on AEW Rampage, and has kept him sidelined ever since. Matt spoke about Jeff’s recovery during a recent edition of his Extreme Life podcast.

Obviously, Jeff’s nose, as I said, it was broken, had a couple little breaks in it. He’s getting some tests done on his sinuses to see how his sinuses are doing. It’s not a fast project. These things move slow, but we’re just trying to make sure his health is first and foremost and putting that above everything else. So that’s the main thing kind of to update on the status of him.

Prior to the injury Jeff Hardy has a small resurgence on AEW television, wrestling several weeks in a row across Dynamite and Rampage, including a matchup against top superstar Swerve Strickland. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Jeff’s condition.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)