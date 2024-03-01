A new title matchup has been added to TNA Sacrifice.

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) will be defending the TNA tag team championship against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at the event, which takes place on March 8th from the Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA SACRIFICE:

-Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-ABC vs. Bryan Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag Team Championship

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

-Mustafa Ali, John Skyler & Jason Hotch vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight