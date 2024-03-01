A huge update on Jade Cargill.

According to PW Insider, the WWE superstar is expected to be at this evening’s SmackDown taping in Glendale, Arizona. Cargill has not wrestled since her debut performance in the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup, but her presence has been looming as both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have been trying to sign the former AEW TBS Champion to their brand.

Cargill was originally slated to be in the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup last Saturday in Australia, but a decision was made late to pull her from the match. Becky Lynch would go on to win and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40.