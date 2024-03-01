An update on AEW and one of the many ways they broadcast its pay-per-view events.

For the last few years AEW has worked closely with Joe Hand Promotions to bring its biggest events to movie theaters for fans to enjoy. However, that doesn’t appear to be happening anymore. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW will still be working with Joe Hand Promotions but only to bring AEW pay-per-view events to bars and restaurants and no longer movie theaters. The report notes that this was a call made on the AEW side. It is added that fans seemed to really enjoy the movie theater experience of AEW shows.

This will begin to take place this Sunday at AEW Revolution, an event that will be headlined by Sting wrestling his final-ever pro-wrestling matchup. The Icon and Darby Allin will be teaming up to defend their AEW Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks.