One of the most anticipated pro-wrestling events of the year takes place this weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.

AEW will be invading the Greensboro Coliseum for its annual Revolution pay-per-view, a show that will feature the final matchup of the legendary Sting. The Icon is set to defend the AEW Tag Team titles alongside Darby Allin agains the Young Bucks.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed today that Sting’s matchup will indeed headline. Not only that, but AEW was able to get footage from the Stinger’s work in NJPW to show ahead of his final bout. Unfortunately for AEW, it does not appear that they will be able to use any footage of Sting’s run in WCW, Mid-South, or Jim Crockett Promotions as that is all owned by WWE. No word on if AEW will use any of Sting’s TNA footage, where he worked for many years as well.

Stay tuned.