A new matchup has been confirmed for this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Naomi will battle Tiffany Stratton in singles-action, a match that was made after Stratton shockingly eliminated the Glow Queen from the Elimination Chamber matchup last weekend. WWE issued the following on the match:

In a hard-fought battle inside the Elimination Chamber, Tiffany Stratton pinned Naomi make her the first competitor eliminated and cost her a Women’s Women Title opportunity at WrestleMania. Naomi now looks to get back on track when she takes on Stratton in a one-on-one matchup. Will it once again prove to be Tiffy Time on the blue brand? Or will Stratton ultimately feel the sweet glow of retribution? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

-Santos Escobar vs. Carlito in a street fight

-The Rock will respond to Cody Rhodes

-Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton