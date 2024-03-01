Hard To Kill 2024 was a big success for TNA.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event had 19,700 television pay-per-view buys, which was more than double the amount for the previous pay-per-view, IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023, with 6,900 buys.

Taking streaming purchases into account, the show had about 60,000 buys, putting it on par with TNA Genesis 2006, which featured the first meeting between Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle. TNA Hard To Kill saw the company return to its TNA Wrestling branding and introduced Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, to the brand.

TNA Wrestling won’t return to traditional pay-per-view for a few months, but the next event, TNA Sacrifice, will be presented as a streaming exclusive premium event on March 8.