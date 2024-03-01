Fightful’s Corey Brennan has been given the following updates following this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Highlights are below courtesy of Fightful Select.

-The announcement of the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at NXT Roadblock was greeted with considerable enthusiasm among the backstage crew. Since the merger of the NXT and main roster Women’s Tag Titles last year, officials have consistently suggested title matches.

-Originally, Blair Davenport and Fallon Henley were meant to have a segment setting up a match for NXT Roadblock, but this was scrapped due to time constraints.

-The episode was internally referred to as ‘Business Proposal’.

-For those who were wondering, as of the February 27th taping, there are no plans to feature William Regal on screen in a full-time role in the near future.