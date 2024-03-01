This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Sting descend from the rafters for the first time in 17-years, a spot that had the fans in the arena and at home going crazy as it was The Icon’s signature entrance dating back to his days in WCW. However, it also led to some wondering about the dangers associated with doing such an entrance, especially after a similar spot led to the tragic death of Owen Hart in 1999.

According to Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan did make sure he wasn’t being insensitive and actually reached out to Martha Hart prior to Sting’s big entrance this past Wednesday. The report reveals that the two conferred, with Martha giving Tony her blessing. The rafters spot was not finalized until after that conversation.

