AEW has announced that Miro will defend his TNT championship against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara on next week’s edition of Dynamite.

This comes after Miro destroyed Guevara’s buddy, Fuego Del Sol, on this past Friday’s Rampage, and Guevara came for the save.

At this time no other matches or segments have been announced but stay tuned for more bouts to join the card following Rampage: Grand Slam.