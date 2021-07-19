Former WWE backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill was the latest guest on That 90s Wrestling podcast to discuss the 1994 King of the Ring event, where the late Owen Hart had won the prestigious tournament and was set to be crowned. Pettengill recalls a heated moment between himself and Hart during the coronation, one that he says happened due to Hart’s commitment to the role. Hear his story below.

Says things got heated in the moment and Owen pushed him:

Things got a little heated at the King of the Ring coronation with me and Owen. I’m a little foggy with it now, but I remember, there’s usually an Unwritten rule that you don’t put your hands on the announcer, at least there was then. There was some back and forth and then I think he had me kneel. I did it, you know, but he pushed me pretty good. Afterward, I let it all go because when you’re on oh, what are you going to do? What am I going to say, ‘Don’t touch me?’ You can’t be that way. Afterward, I went up to him and I said, ‘Look, I don’t appreciate it. Don’t touch me again, please.

Says Owen later apologized:

He could not have been more apologetic. ‘I’m sorry. I was in the heat of the moment. I’ll never do that again.’ You try to avoid [those moments] but he was, again, one of the greats, man. He could put over any storyline. He was just amazing.

