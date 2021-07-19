Following Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view IMPACT returned to Skyway Studios on Sunday (July 18th) to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS, which includes their IMPACT Homecoming special. Below are the full results to those tapings. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

-Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju

-Decay defeated Fire ‘N’ Flava to retain the IMPACT Knockouts tag team championship

-FinJuice defeated Madman Fulton/Ace Austin. Rohit Raju and Shera attacked FinJuice after.

-Jay White promo. He says he came to IMPACT for David Finlay. This leads to Don Callis and the Good Brothers confronting White. The Good Brothers attack him, but Chris Bey makes the save.

-Matt Cardona/Chelsea Gree/Jake Something defeated Tenille Dashwood/Sam Beale/Brian Myers. Taylor Wilde appeared and attacked Dashwood post match.

-Deonna Purrazzo officially accepts Mickie James’ invitation for NWA Empowerr

-Willie Mack/Rich Swann defeated Violen By Design

-Rachael ellering/Jordynne Grace defeated Fire ‘N’ Flava. Savannah Evans attacks Kiera Hogan post match. Tasha Steelz stands over Hogan indicating a Fire ‘N’ Flava split.

-The Good Brothers defeated Chris Bey/Jay White

-FinJuice/Fallah Bahh/No Way defeated Ace Austin/Madman Fulton/Rohit Raju/Raju/Shera

-Don Callis announces a battle royal for IMPACT Emergence, where the winner gets a future title shot at Kenny Omega. Sami Callihan comes out and promises to win the match. Later AEW star Frankie Kazarian appears to attack Omega and the Good Brothers.

-Kiera Hogan calls out Savannah Evans and former partner Tasha Steelz. Su Yung and Kimber Lee attack Hogan out of nowhere and drag her away to end the segment.

-Sami Callihan/Frankie Kazarian/Eddie Edwards defeated The Good Brothers/Kenny Omega. W. Morrissey attacks Edwards post match. This leads to Edwards challenging Morrissey to a parking lot brawl. The two fight and Edwards runs Morrissey off.

-Josh Alexander defeated Black Taurus to retain the IMPACT X-Division championship

-Deonna Purrazzo/Drama King defeated Hernandez/Alish Edwards Homecoming Tournment round one

-Chelsea Green/Matt Cardona defeated Petey Williams/Jordynne Grace Homecoming Tournament round one. Steve Maclin attacks Petey Williams post match.

-Tommy Dreamer/Rachael Ellering defeated Missy Hyatt/Brian Myers Homecoming Tournament round one

-Crazzy Steve/Rosemary defeated Fallah Bahh/Tasha Steelz Homecoming Tournament round one

-Trey Miguel versus Petey Williams goes to a double countout. Maclin continues his assault on Miguel afterwards but Petey Williams makes the save.