Play-by-play commentator Tom Hannifan recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his new position with IMPACT Wrestling, and how he feels about his run in WWE, which includes Hannifan discussing his relationship with Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What his relationship with Vince McMahon was like:

“Very professional. I know a lot of people wanted to make sure that they were really close friends with him or something like that, I just treated everything like, ‘you tell me what you want me to do and I’ll go do it.’ I left it at that. I always felt it was very professional and we understood each other. If he fed me something, he fed me something. I just tried to keep it simple. My dad was a Marine, so when I grew up, he always taught me the value of ‘go to work, do your job, do whatever they ask you to do.’ I took that personally.”

Whether he has any regrets from his time in WWE:

“I got to call the main event of WrestleMania, whether or not that happened in the Performance Center with no crowd, doesn’t matter to me, it was the main event of night two of [WrestleMania 36]. I got to be the Senior Manager of On-Air Announce Talent. Honestly, other than getting to be ‘the guy’ in WWE, as the play-by-play voice, that’s the only thing, honestly, I did everything, every show, every opportunity I got to do and I did that all by the age of 32. In my mind, I’m really content with everything I did in WWE.”

