Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics.
During it, he was asked about defending the NXT Title against Bron Breakker at NXT New Year’s Evil, which is a rematch from the Halloween Havoc special.
“I never take this for granted, especially being the face of NXT,” Ciampa said. “It’s hard to come by these opportunities. The competition is through the roof. I have worked real hard to get to this point, so it’s been a fun time for me, one that I’m really enjoying.
“And I know what is staring in front of me. Bron is a freak. He’s young, he’s strong, he’s dynamic. We all know about his family lineage. He’s picked this up so fast, like Kurt [Angle] or Ronda [Rousey]. But there is no replacement for time and experience. Rookies make mistakes, so we’ll see if his confidence bites him in the ass against me at New Year’s Evil.”