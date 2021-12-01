Tommy Dreamer explained during the latest episode of the House of Hardcore podcast what the payoff was supposed to be for the Katie Vick-Triple H storyline that started in 2002.

It was supposed to lead to former WCW wrestler Sick Boy wrestling Triple H.

“The whole Katie Vick narcolepsy angle, that all came about through Vince, and the payoff of all of that was going to be Sick Boy, Scott Vick, was going to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania to avenge his sister, who was dead.” Dreamer continued, “That all came about when Sick Boy, Scott Vick, had a dark match tryout and Vince liked the name, Scott Vick, because they couldn’t call him Sick Boy. This horrible angle with Kane and Triple H was going to be the caveat to headlining WrestleMania with Scott Vick avenging his sister, Katie Vick. I remember Johnny (John Laurinaitis) having to tell Vince, ‘That’s great but he’s not employed here.’ It was just a tryout.”

