Tommy Dreamer shared some stories from his time in WWE on the House of Hardcore podcast this week.

During it, he talked about how it made him sad when WWE had to release people and him crying over it when he was the one who delivered the news when he was working in talent relations.

“The hardest part was when they wanted to start letting some people go,” Dreamer said. “I remember telling Johnny (Laurinaitis) when I had to fire three people, and the first guy I got on the phone, I started crying. I was like, ‘I promise, I know so many indie promoters. I’ll try and get you work.’” Dreamer continued, “I remember the second person was like, ‘I kind of saw it coming.’ By the third person, I believe it was Lamont. He was Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller’s butler. He was in developmental. I couldn’t fire somebody on the phone like Johnny. When I hung up the phone, I was seriously balling my eyes out because I knew these people. I had to go down there and tell them. At the end, they would say, ‘It’s ok, I’ll be ok’, and I would say, ‘No, you don’t understand. I hate doing this.’ Then I had to go back and tell Johnny, ‘Listen, I can’t do this. So if this is part of my job, I can’t do it.’ He said, ‘Do you think I like firing people?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘If you don’t do it, somebody else will.’ I said, ‘Ok, cool. That somebody else will be you.’ That settled my argument with him. Seriously, I fired three people in my entire life and I can’t hack it because I feel like I’m crushing their dream and I’m crushing their soul.”

