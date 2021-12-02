Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with Matt Cardona cutting a promo in the ring at 8pm ET on AXS.

The 7pm ET edition of Before The Impact on AXS will feature Jake Something vs. Hikuleo. The Impact In 60 episode at 10pm ET will feature the greatest matches of Rosemary.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s Impact:

* JONAH returns to the Impact Zone for the first time since attacking Josh Alexander

* Chris Sabin vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

Stay tuned for full Impact coverage and more updates from the show.

