During his appearance on WINCLY, Tony Deppen revealed that he has not yet signed a contract with Ring of Honor. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m still an independent contractor. There will be more things to come. People are thinking I’m trying to work them, but no, I’m not signed to them at all.

Everybody keeps harping on Ring of Honor like, ‘Why aren’t you guys doing this? Why aren’t you doing that?’ But in reality, it’s not the guys that are in Ring of Honor that have the authority to do that. It’s Sinclair Broadcasting. They own Ring of Honor. They’re the ones who say, ‘Hey, do this, do that. You can sign people at this time.’ I know there’s a set date that they’re having a conversation with Sinclair to be like, ‘Okay, we can start talking about actually signing new people.’ Now granted, because Andrade just got released, they’re going to make an exception for him if they get a chance to. I know that for a fact, but Tony Deppen, no, they’re not going to make an exception. They’ll f**king wait. They’ll wait it out.