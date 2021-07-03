A Street Fight stipulation has been added to Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at next Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite from Miami.

Penta and Kingston earned the title shot by defeating the champs in a non-title match this week. AEW President Tony Khan announced the stipulation last night.

Below is the updated line-up for Road Rager:

* South Beach Strap Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Street Fight: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny and The Blade

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard

* MJF will announce stipulations that Chris Jericho has to get through to have a match with MJF. If they wrestle and Jericho loses, he has to leave MJF alone for good

AEW GM @TonyKhan has just declared that the World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM+@MadKing1981 vs. @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3jgCGHvlI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.