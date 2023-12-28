AEW President Tony Khan held a media call earlier today to promote this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he discussed a number of different topics surrounding the promotion. Highlights from the call can be found below.

-Tony talks about the Devil storyline and says he feels it coming to its culmination, most likely at Worlds End. He clarifies that Samoa Joe is NOT The Devil and was just working with him to gain an edge on MJF for his world title match.

-Regarding AEW’s relationship with WBD Tony says it is still strong and that 2024 will be a big year regarding the company’s media rights. He once again says that there is outside interest in ROH from multiple other media outlets.

-Daniel Garcia is brought up. Tony says that Garcia is an important part of the future of AEW and comments on his performance in the Continental Classic. He adds that even though Garcia only got three points, they were important since it led to the elimination of Brody King.

-Tony gets asked about Hiroshi Tanahashi becoming the new NJPW President. He says it is very exciting and believes it will only play a bigger role in AEW’s relationship with NJPW. He wishes the former NJPW President, Takami Ohbari, well.

-Tony addresses AEW’s television ratings being down year-over-year. He compares Dynamite, which is down 10%, to Raw, which is down 8%, adding that both programs are ahead of general cable trends.

-Regarding the Continental Classic booking, Tony says it was some of the most fun he’s had since AEW started.

-The women’s division gets brought up. Tony says that Toni Storm’s character is something they talked about months ago and she has since delivered. Mentions bringing Mariah May and how they wanted to use her sooner but had to get her visa worked out. Name drops Riho as someone who constantly delivers in the ratings and in matches. Ends by saying he wants to give more stories to the AEW women.

-Tony talks the departures from AEW in the personell department. Will make several announcements in that area soon.

-Tony gets asked about Kenny Omega and his illness. He says there is no replacing Omega amd when he went down he changed the whole match for Worlds End.