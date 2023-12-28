Another departure for AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Shawn Spears becomes a free agent on January 1, and is expected to explore his free agency. The report says that he and AEW are leaving on good terms.

Spears feuded with Cody Rhodes in the early days of AEW, then was added to the short-lived Pinnacle faction. However, since that time he was left largely directionless and rarely appeared on AEW TV. Spears last wrestled on AEW All Out Zero Hour. He hasn’t wrestled on a Dynamite since 2022.



Spears has since wrote the following on Twitter: “What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories.”