A new featured match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a tag-team bout involving “The Icon” Sting for this week’s AEW on TBS program.

Sting will join forces with Darby Allin for a tag-team showdown against The Outrunners in tag-team action on the Wednesday night program this week at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

Check out the announcement below, and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.