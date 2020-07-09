Tony Khan Announces Storyline Suspension For Big Swole

On tonight’s episode of AEW Fyter Fest, women’s division star Big Swole attempted to enter the Daily Plaza to watch the event when Alex Marvez informed Swole that she could not enter the premises. Swole was then presented with a document saying she was suspended, then angrily stormed off shouting that current rival Britt Baker was the cause of her suspension.
Who could have done this to @SwoleWorld… Brittany "Basura" Baker, that's who @RealBrittBaker #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/74FlAzWfX2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
AEW President Tony Khan later confirmed the suspension on Twitter. He writes, “As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.”
As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
