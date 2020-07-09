New Matchups Announced For Next Week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen

AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s Fight for the Fallen television special on TNT. Check it out below.
-FTR versus Lucha Bros
-Jurassic Express versus The Elite
-Cody Rhodes open challenge for the TNT championship
-Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage for the AEW championship
Full results to tonight’s Fyter Fest can be found here.
- WWE Superstar Described as a “Total Vince McMahon Project”
- WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results 7/8/2020
- Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More
- New Report On Randy Orton Feuding With Drew McIntyre For SummerSlam
- Ryback On Maria Kanellis Tweeting Out Her Frustration With The WWE
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury