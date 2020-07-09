 New Matchups Announced For Next Week's AEW Fight For The Fallen

AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s Fight for the Fallen television special on TNT. Check it out below.

-FTR versus Lucha Bros
-Jurassic Express versus The Elite
-Cody Rhodes open challenge for the TNT championship
-Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage for the AEW championship

Full results to tonight’s Fyter Fest can be found here.

