AEW FYTER FEST Results (7/8): Night 2 From Jacksonville, FL.

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with “Night 2” of their two-week extravaganza — AEW FYTER FEST — from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW Dynamite this week features a stacked lineup as the promotion presents their FYTER FEST Night 2 special, which includes the Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy main event, as well as additional championship action.

For those who missed it, check out a detailed recap of last week’s night one special event here: AEW FYTER FEST Results (7/1): Night 1 From Jacksonville, FL

Featured below are AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 results from Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

AEW FYTER FEST (Night 2) RESULTS (7/8/2020)

Updates to begin momentarily.

Stay tuned and keep refreshing this page to view the latest updates and AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 results …

Follow Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.