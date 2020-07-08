WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results 7/8/2020

Stay tuned for live coverage from Night 2 of the WWE NXT Great American Bash. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Street Fight

* Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT TV

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event

* Robert Stone teases a big signing for The Robert Stone Brand

