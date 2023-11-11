Tony Khan is happy with the run of pay-per-views / premium live events for All Elite Wrestling as of late.

Heading into AEW Full Gear 2023 later this month, the AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Saturday to comment on the recent string of PPV success the promotion has enjoyed the past several months.

Khan wrote, “Happy Saturday! Thank you all who watch AEW.”

He continued, “Since AEW Collision debuted, AEW’s currently on our best run of PPVs: Forbidden Door/All In/All Out/WrestleDream! AEW Full Gear is NEXT Saturday 11/18, only 1 week away [plus] just hours from NOW, don’t miss a great Collision TONIGHT on TNT!”

Check out the post below, and join us here on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.