AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a battle of former world champions for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS.

Khan took to Twitter this morning to announce Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. This will be a return to singles action for Moxley as he has been teaming with Bryan Danielson, and managed by William Regal.

“In a 1-on-1 battle of 2 great champions, former ROH World Champion @TheLethalJay (7-2 @AEW record) will take on former #AEW World Champion @jonmoxley (4-0 #AEW record) Live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT! Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!,” Khan wrote.

This looks to be the first time Moxley and Lethal have wrestled a singles match against each other.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC and be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. mystery wrestler who will be signed by AEW on tonight’s show

