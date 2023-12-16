On Friday, Kenny Omega announced he was out indefinitely in the caption of a photo that he posted of himself in the hospital.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Omega’s health.

“I know Kenny put out a statement of his own and I completely support it. I spoke to him today and of course we’ve been very concerned. It’s hard to focus on pro wrestling when it’s somebody you care about and somebody that is so responsible for all of this in so many ways. I don’t know if we could have launched AEW and this all been possible without Kenny Omega. Certainly, he’s as influential on the launch of AEW as anybody. He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers in the world and an important figure in this promotion and this business. I think we’re all really concerned, but thankfully he’s communicating and we’re hoping for the best and it’s taken a turn for the better. The most important thing is he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn’t wait any longer because he’s in a lot of pain and I don’t think we knew how sick he was or nobody would have wanted him to…to be honest, I’ll leave it to him to get updates because he’s already been communicating and it’s his health and I don’t want to speak for him, but we’re all praying or Kenny Omega and thankfully there is good reason to be optimistic, but we were all worried about him, but it was honestly really hard the last 24 hours focusing on wrestling when somebody who is part of our wrestling family who has something happening that’s not wrestling like that. Whenever there is a real life situation, it always takes the most precedence. We’re thinking of Kenny Omega and hoping he gets well soon and wishing him the best, and sometimes it’s not about wrestling, even on a great night of wrestling like this,” said Tony.

We wish Omega a speedy recovery.

