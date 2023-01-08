Tony Khan is quite proud of his Jacksonville Jaguars.

The AEW President also serves as the Senior President of Football and Analytics for the Jags, and last night watched them defeat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to capture the AFC South Division championship and earn a spot in the playoffs. He took to Twitter to congratulate his team, their head coach Doug Pederson, and every fan of the franchise.

Thank you every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight’s win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs! GO JAGS!.

A video of Khan celebrating with the team also surfaced last night. Check it out below.

Thank you every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight's win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs!

GO JAGS! pic.twitter.com/ZAgoqZwLl6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 8, 2023