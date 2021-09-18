AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote this week’s Rampage episode.

During it, he talks about the state of the women’s division.

“I really believe the division has gotten so strong and it’s gone on to be a real strength for AEW and we have a great Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and we have some great contenders coming up and I have some real plans for the women’s division [that] I am very excited about. Nobody knows about what this stuff is because I got some real great matches up my sleeve and some exciting plans. But what’s happening right now is tremendous and Britt has been a great champion but I have to say, in the time she’s been champion, we’ve had the hottest run we’ve ever had for ratings, live attendance, pay-per-view, it’s been real special. In that time, we’ve had our biggest free agent coming in, Ruby Soho. She’s got a great connection with the crowd…”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co