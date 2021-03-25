Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.

“At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend,” Cody tweeted.

There’s no word yet on what the terms of the “upgraded contract” are, but it’s likely that Velvet was under some sort of per-appearance deal until now.

Velvet made headlines earlier this month when she and Cody teamed up for a loss to Jade Cargill and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. Velvet made her AEW debut back at a Dark taping in June 2020, where she teamed with Kenzie Paige for a loss to Brandi Rhodes and Allie. Her Dynamite debut came on June 24 of last year, a loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. She has worked several Dark and Dynamite episodes since then. Following the match with Jade and Shaq, Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn on the Elevation premiere, and then teamed with Big Swole for a win over Madi Wrenkowski and Leva Bates on the second episode of Elevation.

Velvet, who is engaged to Wes Brisco, has not responded to Cody’s tweet as of this writing. She did have her first AEW merchandise released earlier this month.

Stay tuned for more on Velvet’s AEW status. You can see Cody’s tweet below:

