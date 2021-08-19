A few days ago Chris Jericho revealed on his Talk Is Jericho podcast that 2.0 (formerly known as Ever-Rise in WWE) had signed with AEW ahead of their showdown with Sting and Darby Allin on Dynamite.

Today…AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed the signing in a new tweet. Khan writes, “After they arrived in #AEW and called out the toughest competition from day one and then survived a brutal Texas Tornado match last night on #AEWDynamite, there is no doubt: Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, #2point0 are #AllElite!”