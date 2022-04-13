AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the Wrestling With Freddie show to discuss the work of top superstar MJF, and how he first caught the top heel’s act during his run in Major League Wrestling. Check out Khan’s first thoughts of MJF in the highlights below.

Says MJF caught his eye during his time in MLW:

“The man of the moment in wrestling. I was watching MLW and it was hard to miss MJF. For weeks and weeks and months and months all through 2018, I saw him cut a lot of promos on MLW.”

Thinks MJF was a clear stand out amongst a talented roster:

“They had a lot of good people on the show at that time. So, I was watching it pretty regularly looking for people. I would go back in that summer and MJF was one of the real standout people.”

