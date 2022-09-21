AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the Barstool Sports “Rasslin'” podcast and commented on when MJF can cash in his AEW World Title shot from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Khan was asked when MJF is able to cash in his shot at the AEW World Title, which is now vacant but will be decided tonight at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite when Bryan Danielson faces Jon Moxley.

“[MJF] is really looming over the championship picture since he returned at All Out and won the Casino Ladder mach which means he’s going to have a shot at the world title any time he wants, I will sanction that match,” Khan said.

Khan added that the cash-in can happen at any sanctioned AEW event.

“I think any time, any sanctioned event we can certainly make it happen,” Khan said. He continued, “With live television, pay-per-view events, all these opportunities, it’s exciting to have a contender out there looming and to have this big championship match tonight on Dynamite, certainly, it’s that much more interesting to have two of the best wrestlers in the world Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley one-on-one for the World Championship and to have a great wrestler like MJF looming in the background as a top contender with the right to challenge for the title any time. It’s a very interesting championship picture right now in AEW.”

Khan also made it clear that he must sanction the title match before it happens. It was not clear if a title shot will be sanctioned if MJF tries a cash-in similar to what we see in WWE with the Money In the Bank briefcase.

This Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage will feature a Golden Ticket Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title shot, with names like Rush, Penta El Zero M, Adam Page, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, The Dark Order, and others. Khan explained the difference between the Casino Battle Royale chip and the Golden Ticket.

“The winner of [The Golden Ticket Battle Royale] will get a title shot at a set time and place. They’ll have an appointment with a world champion. That is how it differs. You have somebody out there that’s looming with a title shot, this is going to be a set time and place. Because there is somebody looming out there with a title shot, you have to move on and have set plans, have a set calendar, and then when that person chooses to take that opportunity, that’s when it happens. It’s a very interesting situation to follow, a looming challenger out there after the great Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley world championship match on Dynamite,” he said.

MJF also appeared on “Rasslin'” this week and commented on when he can potentially cash-in. He teased a possible cash-in at Dynamite tonight.

“I’m waiting in the wings. I have this chip, I can can cash this chip in whenever I want,” he said. “I will pick the bones of whoever wins this match. Am I going to do it at Grand Slam? I don’t know. Maybe I’ll do it the next week in Philly, maybe I’ll do it the week after that in DC.”

MJF was asked if the Casino Battle Royale chip has “Money in the Bank qualities” to it.

“So, I do have to have a conversation with someone beforehand, yeah. But that does not mean that all parties need to be in the know of said conversation,” he responded.

