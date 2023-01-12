Prior to yesterday’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles company president Tony Khan stopped by the Rich Eisen show to promote the event, an interview that saw Khan try to convince Eisen to compete inside an AEW ring.

Eisen, a popular sports broadcaster who is best known for his work with the NFL, seemed interested in the idea, especially when Khan offered to promote his “Run Rich Run” charity. Check out their exchange below.

Khan: Rich, I’m gonna get you in the ring one of these days. Eisen: Um, sure. What do you want me to do? Khan: I mean, you’re running the [NFL] Combine so I’ve seen what kind of athlete you are so I think you could easily run the ropes, and I think we could teach you and it’s a very difficult thing but I think it would make great content and wrestling has great engagement, AEW has millions of fans. Eisen: Oh, you don’t need to sell me on that. I would be all in on it. Khan: We’ll get you. Eisen: And maybe we can fold the charity [Run Rich Run] into it or something like that. Khan: That would be great. I would love that and we can tie it in. I mean, and Run Rich Run, that’s once a year so we can space it out, that way you’d only have to work out twice a year (he laughed).

Khan’s full interview with Eisen can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)