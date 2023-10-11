Tony Khan recently touched on the ‘Brawl In’ incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In, that led to the megastar’s AEW contract being terminated, albeit barely.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Khan did acknowledge the exceptional danger of the incident, but he chose to remain discreet about the specifics. Here are some key highlights from Khan’s interview:

Khan explained his decision to maintain silence regarding the incident:

“I have not really gone out and discussed that publicly beyond what I said in Chicago. I had to make a really hard decision after what happened and I really appreciate all the fans standing by us and support AEW through this. What happened back there was a really hard day for a lot of people. I don’t want to make light of it. It was a really challenging circumstance. It was one of the most incredible things I’ve been through in wrestling. It was a really hard day at the office for a lot of people and the amazing thing is, we still came through and put a great show out under what were really challenging circumstances. It was important for everybody back there to get it together and have our best show, and we did it.”

When asked if he would be willing to disclose more details, Khan responded:

“There are far worse crimes than wrestling promoters than not talking about these kinds of backstage incidents. Believe me. Not talking about this thing would be the least of a wrestling promoter’s misdeeds.”

Reflecting on the incident’s perceived danger at the time, Khan stated,

“Without a doubt, 100%. … I was scared as hell for a moment there.”

