Here are the results of the GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo event that took place on October 10th, 2023 at the Shin-kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan and aired live on FITE+, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:
Singles Match
Masha Slamovich defeated Unagi Sayaka.
Intergender Singles Match
Maki Itoh defeated Jimmy Lloyd.
Tag Team Match
Joey Janela & Gringo Loco defeated Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver.
Mixed Tag Team Match
Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).
GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match
Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Takayuki Ueki.
Death Match
John Wayne Murdoch defeated Violento Jack.