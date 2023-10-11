Here are the results of the GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo event that took place on October 10th, 2023 at the Shin-kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan and aired live on FITE+, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

Singles Match

Masha Slamovich defeated Unagi Sayaka.

Intergender Singles Match

Maki Itoh defeated Jimmy Lloyd.

Tag Team Match

Joey Janela & Gringo Loco defeated Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match

Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Takayuki Ueki.

Death Match

John Wayne Murdoch defeated Violento Jack.