AEW President Tony Khan is promising two great shows this week.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, while AEW Collision will premiere on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. You can click here for the current Dynamite card. Collision will be headlined by a returning CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Khan tweeted a poster for Dynamite and also hyped up Collision. He did not mention Friday’s taped AEW Rampage.

“Good morning! THIS Wednesday, AEW returns to where it all began for #AEWDynamite: @CapitalOneArena Washington, DC! It’s a new era with a massive #AEWDynamite this Wednesday on TBS, followed by the debut of #AEWCollision this Saturday on TNT! I promise both will be great shows!,” he wrote.

You can see Khan’s full tweet with poster below, which features the key matches announced for tonight:

