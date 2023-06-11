Two new title matches have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Skye Blue. Blue became the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Britt Baker, Mercedes Martinez and Nyla Rose on AEW Rampage.

Dynamite will also see AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defend against Jake Hager. This will be Wardlow’s first defense since retaining over Christian Cage at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Jake Hager

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

* AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin and Keith Lee vs. The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Gates of Agony)

* The Elite (Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

