WWE has filed to trademark the “Meta-Four” name.

Meta-Four is the new WWE NXT faction with NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. The group is currently being pushed on the NXT brand.

WWE filed to trademark “Meta-Four” on Tuesday, June 6, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The filing was for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. The following Use Description was included:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Below is footage of the Meta-Four on this week's NXT:

